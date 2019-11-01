|
VALALIK BARBARA (GIBILISCO)
The Heart and Soul of Our Family. Barbara Gibilisco Valalik, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in the winter of 2017, some told her she only had until the following year, but in typical Barbara fashion, she wasn't going to let this dictate her life. She lived and fought for another year and a half from that date. Born on July 17, 1948 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Barbara was the daughter of the late Mary R. Unger (Sebastian Gibilisco), and stepfather Jack "Max" Unger. She was raised in Glassport, Pennsylvania, graduated from Duquesne University with her Bachelor's Degree, and spent many of her working years at the Duquesne University School of Education. Her special talent in life was simple, loving-kindness, even through adversity. She loved spending time helping family and friends, never said no to anyone who needed her help and was always there, putting the needs of others above her own. Her other talent, though she'd never say so was her skills in the kitchen and it was never so much that she had some secret family recipe she was working from, but it was simply because she did it with such loving kindness, knowing it was going to nourish those that she cared for. She loved traveling and made multiple trips with her husband William to Costa Rica and Hawaii, as well as enjoying visits with Jason on the West Coast or sightseeing with Stacey and Peter in Europe. As she was going through treatments and not feeling well, she wanted to be a participant in life and spend time with family and friends. She would find the time and energy to go to an arts festival, have a short walk around the lake with her family or to have lunch or Happy Hour with friends. She managed to go snowshoeing for the first time in Whistler, and even found time to crochet Valentine's hats for the new babies at Magee Women's Hospital. We were blessed by our time together and have so many wonderful memories. You are our hero and we love you more than you know. We know you will be watching us from above. She is sorely missed and will always and forever be in our thoughts and hearts. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Valalik who passed away on August 9, 2017. She is survived by her children, Stacey (Peter Sabat) of Squirrel Hill; Jason of Seattle, Washington; sister, Adele Gibilisco, Austin, Texas and many other cousins, nieces, nephews. Barbara's family is grateful for the exceptional care she received at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Their unconditional compassion and care for Barbara went above and beyond. At her request, no services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ELEMENTAL CREMATION AND BURIAL, Bellevue, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) or a in Barbara's name. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) https://www.seattlecca.org/donate-and-volunteer/make-donation. https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/barbara-gibilisco/68/guestbook/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019