ADRIAN BARRIE B.
After a lengthy illness, Barrie B. Adrian, age 85, of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania arrived at the end of this life's journey on February 19, 2020. He fought the good fight and finished the race well "FEW" Barrie was born on June 8, 1934 in Kingston, Pennsylvania to Roy and Ruth Adrian. Barrie Married the love of his life Arlene (Hricko) Adrian on June 15, 1963 and they travelled extensively during the early years of their marriage. He was a Midshipmen Officer at the United States Merchant Marine Academy and was graduated in 1957 with a degree in Marine Engineering. For many years, he worked in the Maritime Division of Dravo Corporation and later was a successful financial advisor with AXA Advisors. He was active with the Cub Scouts, Indian Guides, Junior Achievement, United Way and the board of directors of the South Hills YMCA. Barrie was a passionate golfer, talented furniture maker, and an avid gardener (with a natural green thumb). He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband, and he cherished spending time with his family. Barrie was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth Adrian, his older sister, Shirley (Reinsteine) and his older brother, Lt. Colonel Donn Adrian. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Arlene Adrian; sons, Shaun (Amy) and Christopher (Linda) and very special grandchildren, Emily and Connor Adrian. He is also survived by his younger sister, Mata (Adrian) Curran; nephews, Jon Reinstein, Frank Reinstein, Jr. and Patrick Curran; nieces, Donna Wildt, Christine Adrian, and Lynn Adrian. Family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care of the staff at St. Clair Hospital. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211 Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Parkinson's disease Charity at www.adpaparkinson.org Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020