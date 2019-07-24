CHERKES BARRY C.

Age 49, of Avalon, our Brother passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a brief fight with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Janet Cherkes. Beloved brother of Paul (Jane) Cherkes, Peggy Cherkes, Patty (Joe) Moore and his twin, Susan Cherkes; uncle "Big B' to Kevin, Katie, Michael, Maggie, Joey and Jack; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Barry was a loving father of two boys, Ben and Max. He loved them more than anything in this world and told them often. Barry was patient, understanding and strived to be a role model to his boys.Our brother was blessed to have a core group of friends that were always there for him and his boys. Our hearts are grateful to the Clarion University Boys (Dave, Potter, Jason, Coco, Foobie and Joe). Our long time neighbors, Bobby and Theresa Weed; his best friend and brother-in-law, Joe Moore. Friends will be received Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Avenue, Avalon, PA 15202 (412-766-5600). A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Church Of The Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shepherd's Door for the Backpack Buddies Program, 563 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Online condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.