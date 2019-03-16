DOUGHERTY BARRY

The family of Barry Dougherty is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our son and brother at the age of 36. Barry left this life much too quickly, leaving behind his daughter, Madison; his parents, Barry and Laura Dougherty; and his siblings, Bridget Crnkovich (Joe), Erin, Meghan (Bryant), and Sean. Barry was fortunate to have special nieces and nephews in his life who loved him dearly. Family was very important to Barry, and he made a point to attend family reunions and celebrations. Barry worked for UPMC while pursuing a college degree. He was interested in sports and music, but his passion was spending time with his ten-year-old daughter. Barry had a lifelong interest in reading and learning that he has shared with Madison. Madison lit up his life like no other person, and fatherhood was an immense joy to Barry. He and Madison played at the pool, danced and did gymnastics, played soccer, explored the museum, read to each other, sang songs, celebrated birthdays at Eat'n Park, volunteered together, and did so many other things together. Madison meant the world to Barry. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME. The funeral will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Beinhauer Funeral Home at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe page in Madison Dougherty's name. Link to GoFundMe: gofundme.com/in-memory-of-barry-dougherty-for-madison. Please view or add tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com