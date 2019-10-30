|
|
HULTS BARRY
Age 81, of South Fayette Twp., passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Son of the late Arthur and Neva (Thomas) Hults; beloved husband of Virginia E. Hults; loving father of Monica Henderson, Christopher Wilson and the late Arthur B. Hults Jr.; grandfather of Danielle and Leah Peters; brother of the late Adele Kesler and Ann Hults; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, October 30, from 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 31, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., at which time a service will be held at 10 a.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome. com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019