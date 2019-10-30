Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
HULTS BARRY

Age 81, of South Fayette Twp., passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Son of the late Arthur and Neva (Thomas) Hults; beloved husband of Virginia E. Hults; loving father of Monica Henderson, Christopher Wilson and the late Arthur B. Hults Jr.; grandfather of Danielle and Leah Peters; brother of the late Adele Kesler and Ann Hults; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, October 30, from 6 – 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 31, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., at which time a service will be held at 10 a.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome. com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
