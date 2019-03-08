PHILLIPS BARRY J.

Of Bethel Park, died on Monday, March 4, 2019, age 82. Husband of the late Patricia Ann (Romanko) Phillips; beloved father of Cindy Ann Stasik (Mark), Tracy Ann Phillips, Kristan Ann Phillips (J.P. Miller); brother of Alan Phillips (Carol), Sr. Pat Phillips CSJ, Linda Wilmot (George), Craig "Tony" Phillips, Scott Phillips and the late Marty Phillips; brother-in-law of Peggy Shanahan; loving grandfather of Sharon Renee Gardner (Miles) and Nicole Cara Brown (Michael); great-grandfather of Jack Brown, Benjamin Gardner and Kate Brown; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was a Corporal with the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a school teacher at Perry Traditional Academy in Pittsburgh for his entire career from 1961-1989. Visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME., 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, please pass on the kindness Barry showed to you.

davidhenneyfuneralhome.com