Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Sharpshill Rd
More Obituaries for BARRY POPINSKI
BARRY J. POPINSKI

BARRY J. POPINSKI Obituary
POPINSKI BARRY J.

On Thursday, August 8, 2019. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Theresa of 42 years, and family. He was the beloved father to Wayne, Brandon and Heather; grandfather to Chance and baby Angel Buffy. He was the son of the late Stan and Eleanor Popinski; beloved brother to Janice, Stan, Joyce, Joan and Jayne. Barry was a very caring man, especially when it came to his family. He will be missed by the many friends that came into his life and will always be remembered for his kind ways, Christmas spirit and displays, and being an original Pittsburgh dad. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A blessing service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m., in the Chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpshill Rd., O'Hara Twp. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
