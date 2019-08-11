|
POPINSKI BARRY J.
On Thursday, August 8, 2019. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, Theresa of 42 years, and family. He was the beloved father to Wayne, Brandon and Heather; grandfather to Chance and baby Angel Buffy. He was the son of the late Stan and Eleanor Popinski; beloved brother to Janice, Stan, Joyce, Joan and Jayne. Barry was a very caring man, especially when it came to his family. He will be missed by the many friends that came into his life and will always be remembered for his kind ways, Christmas spirit and displays, and being an original Pittsburgh dad. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A blessing service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m., in the Chapel of St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpshill Rd., O'Hara Twp. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019