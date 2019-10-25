Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Unexpectedly, on October 22, 2019, at age 74, from Pittsburgh, PA. Survived by wife, Carol; daughters, Monica and Kimberly (Christopher) "CJ"; two grandchildren, Christopher and Trinity; aunt, Jessie Parker; uncle, Roderick Colbert; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Henry B. and Irene Colbert. Gathering with family on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with a Memorial Service following. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC.                                   www.houseoflawinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
