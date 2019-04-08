Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY YENCHIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY L. YENCHIK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARRY L. YENCHIK Obituary
YENCHIK BARRY L.

Age 76, of South Park, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Nancy Yenchik; loving father of Lynn (Shawn) Yenchik and Terri (John) Dieterle; proud grandfather of Corey (Laura) Dieterle; brother of Duane (Chris) Yenchik.  He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Yenchik. Barry was a driver for Preston Trucking for 28 years; he was an avid hunter and sportsman and a member of the Library Sportsman Association. Friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A memorial service will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Bridgeville, PA.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hillman Cancer Center, Development UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.


www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now