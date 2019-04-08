YENCHIK BARRY L.

Age 76, of South Park, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Nancy Yenchik; loving father of Lynn (Shawn) Yenchik and Terri (John) Dieterle; proud grandfather of Corey (Laura) Dieterle; brother of Duane (Chris) Yenchik. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Yenchik. Barry was a driver for Preston Trucking for 28 years; he was an avid hunter and sportsman and a member of the Library Sportsman Association. Friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A memorial service will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Hillman Cancer Center, Development UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

