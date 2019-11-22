|
PATTERSON BARRY
Age 72, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 21, 2019. Barry was born on January 27, 1941 in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania to James and Evelyn (Brumbaugh) Patterson. After marrying Rosanne (Joseck) in 1973, they started a home in the Penn Hills area. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: loving children, Julie (Kevin) Simons and James (Ashley) Patterson; beloved grandchildren, Bethany, Madelyn and Lily Simons; brother, John Patterson; sister, Sue Grabowski; as well as nieces and nephews. Barry was an avid fisherman, outdoors-man, reader, and storyteller. He was a lifelong, faithful friend to his ATO fraternity brothers from Carnegie Mellon, and also a friend to all at Hebron United Presbyterian Church, where he served in children's ministry. Barry also served his community for many years in his role on the Penn Hills school board. His memory will live on through the magic he brought to Frick Park with his creation of fairy doors that continue to delight park goers today. Family and Friends will be received at a Memorial Service this Saturday, November 23rd, at 11 a.m. at Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 10460 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. A luncheon will be provided immediately following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hebron United Presbyterian Church or to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. (https://waterlandlife.org/donate)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019