Age 68, on December 5, 2019, of Gibsonia. Beloved husband of 42 years of Jacqueline (Bergman) Heffner. Son of the late Robert (Betty) Heffner. Loving father of Kelly Loren (Michael) McCullough, Katherine Erin (Allan) Haddad, Leah Corrine (Ryan) Coalmer and Brent Steven Peter Heffner. Proud grandfather of Jax O'Brien, Josephine McCullough, Noah Haddad, Heidi Haddad, Owen Haddad, Aiden Haddad and Olivia Coalmer. Brother of Barbara Heffner, Beverly (Rick) Wolfer and the late Lee Heffner; brother-in-law of Lynn Heffner. Family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. Barry had a love of life, his family and his pets. Always instilling values of hard work, he was greatly involved in his outdoor advertising company and giving back to the community. Barry was drawn to the water and ocean. He enjoyed fishing, boating, music, the Steelers, and "frosties". His greatest love was being surrounded by his family and friends. "All my birdies are back home." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the , 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pgh., PA 15222 or the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com <http://www.schellhaasfh.com>
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019