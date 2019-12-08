Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BARRY HEFFNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARRY S. HEFFNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARRY S. HEFFNER Obituary
HEFFNER BARRY S .

Age 68, on December 5, 2019, of Gibsonia. Beloved husband of 42 years of Jacqueline (Bergman) Heffner. Son of the late Robert (Betty) Heffner. Loving father of Kelly Loren (Michael) McCullough, Katherine Erin (Allan) Haddad, Leah Corrine (Ryan) Coalmer and Brent Steven Peter Heffner. Proud grandfather of Jax O'Brien, Josephine McCullough, Noah Haddad, Heidi Haddad, Owen Haddad, Aiden Haddad and Olivia Coalmer.  Brother of Barbara Heffner, Beverly (Rick) Wolfer and the late Lee Heffner; brother-in-law of Lynn Heffner. Family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. Barry had a love of life, his family and his pets. Always instilling values of hard work, he was greatly involved in his outdoor advertising company and giving back to the community. Barry was drawn to the water and ocean. He enjoyed fishing, boating, music, the Steelers, and "frosties". His greatest love was being surrounded by his family and friends. "All my birdies are back home." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the , 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pgh., PA 15222 or the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com <http://www.schellhaasfh.com>

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now