HENNESSY BARTLEY M.
On August 6, 2019, at the age of 59. He was a resident of Richland Twp. Beloved husband of Nancy (Miller) Hennessy; dedicated father of Shane (Emma), Ian and Conor Hennessy; loving brother of Barbara Cross, Judy Monstrola and the late William Hennessy. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Bennett and Bodie. Friends will be received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. Richard Church at 11:30 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019