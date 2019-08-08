Home

Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
HENNESSY BARTLEY M.

On August 6, 2019, at the age of 59.  He was a resident of Richland Twp.  Beloved husband of Nancy (Miller) Hennessy; dedicated father of Shane (Emma), Ian and Conor Hennessy; loving brother of Barbara Cross, Judy Monstrola and the late William Hennessy. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Bennett and Bodie.  Friends will be received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp. 15090.  A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. Richard Church at 11:30 a.m.  Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
