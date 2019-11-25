|
MURRAY BEATA "BEA" KELLEY
Of Holiday Park, Plum Boro, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 54 years of the late Philip A. Murray and mother of Timothy P. (Sheila) of Philadelphia and Matthew V. Murray (Denise) of Tampa, Florida. Also, the loving "Grammy Bea" of Meghan, Kieran, Catherine, Ryan and Tyler. Beata was preceded in death by her parents, Clare B. and Gordon F. Kelley and her two brothers, Gabriel (Gabe) and Victor E. Kelley. Bea was a licensed Realtor since 1973 and, prior to her retirement in 2013 was the Manager/Associate Broker of the Murrysville office of Prudential Preferred Realty (now Berkshire Hathaway Home Services) for over 25 years. She also served several terms on the Board of Directors for both the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP) and the Westmoreland Realtors Association. Prior to her marriage, she was a five-year Stewardess with American Airlines and was an active member of their sister retirement group, the Kiwi Club. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Holiday Park. Burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember , P.O Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019