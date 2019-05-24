Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Resources
Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Beechview, on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Finke, Sr.; mother of Tom (Heather) Finke and Steve Finke; step-mother of Bill Finke, Jr. and Jan (Tom) Hyman; beloved "Grambea" to Ashley, Caroline, William, Walker, and Michael Finke, Kiley and Keira Finke, and Danny Hyman; sister of the late Americo Pellegrino and Frances Gaughan; adored "Aunt Bea" to Joe Pellegrino, Nick (Georgette) Pellegrino, Sr., Mary Rose Pellegrino, Angela Gaughan, Colleen (Pete) Yohe, and Harry (Peggy) Gaughan; and adored cousin to the extended Vennare family. Family and friends welcome Monday, May 27 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, located at 112 Fort Couch Rd., opposite Macy's South Hills Village, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Church on Tuesday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m., located at 400 Hoodridge Dr., in Mt. Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to the Mt. Lebanon Foundation for Education, 7 Horsman Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or to Three Rivers Hospice and Palliative Care, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA. www.slater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019
