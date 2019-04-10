Home

BEATRICE E. "BETTY" (BRADY) LONG

BEATRICE E. "BETTY" (BRADY) LONG Obituary
LONG BEATRICE E. "BETTY" (BRADY)

Age 91, formerly of Pitcairn and Everett, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Long; loving mother of Howard (Kathy) Long, Linda (Greg) Shannon, Tim Long, and Mary (Bob) Schreck; sister of June Wilson, Dolly Lee Brady, Carrie Brady, Harry Brady, and the late Robert Brady and Louise Hughes; also survived by six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Betty was a longtime sales associate for Fineman's Clothing in Turtle Creek. Friends will be received Friday 9-11 a.m. for a memorial visitation, followed by a service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Interment will take place at Restland Memorial. The family kindly requests memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023 or online at www.concordialm.org.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
