Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
BEATRICE J. "MEME" (WATSON) OSBORN Obituary
OSBORN BEATRICE J. "MEME" (WATSON)

Age 79, of Cuddy, on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Osborn; loving mother of Glady (Doug) Channell, Donna (Steve Kaslewicz) Osborn, Marsha (Ed) Langdon and Ronald (Carol) Osborn; grandmother of Christie (Nick), Jessica (Jess), Adriane, Paul (Seena), Sarah (Mike), Ashley (Michael), John (Abby), Sara (Max), Jason (Kristen), James (Alana), Amanda, Taylor, Hanna and the late Adam; sister of Gladys Watson, Mary (late James) Bressinelli, Dolores (Robert) Straw and the late Ruth (James) Kohlmyer, Dorothy Trout, Nancy (Ronald) Fink and George (Audry who survives) Watson; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren.  Mrs. Osborn was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church or . Friends received Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at which time a Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon, at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
