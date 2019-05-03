PITASSI BEATRICE

Age 76, of Kennedy Twp., peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019; beloved wife of the late Robert I. Pitassi; dear mother of Elizabeth Pitassi and Rebecca (Russell) Musolf; sister of the late Christine Loverti; also survived by nieces, nephews and other family members. Bea was a teacher and financial planner for many years. She was also an advocate for all animals, especially cats. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd. Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. In St. Malachy Church. Memorial Contributions may be donated to Merlin's Safe Haven/Cat Rescue. www.merlinsrescue.org Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com