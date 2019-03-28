WROBLEWSKI BEATRICE T. (ENLOW)

Age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was surrounded by many loved ones throughout the day. Beatrice was the beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Wroblewski, whom she married in 1947, the day after she turned 18. They had many happy years together. Their love and caring for each other was remarkable to witness. Beatrice was the only child of Clarence and Theresa (Zapotosky) Enlow. She is survived by her children, Diane (Ronald) Barszcz, Alfred D. Wroblewski, Elaine (Alan) Bram, and Debra (Harry "Ed") Humbert; and grandchildren, Eric and Lauren Bram, David (Erin, and daughters Lucy and Molly) Barszcz, and Dana and Nichole Humbert. Beatrice was a shy, sweet and kind woman. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, who created numerous cherished memories for all of us: having picnics in all sorts of weather, including snow; swimming with us in our backyard pool; long Sunday drives; non-stop laughing during many shopping trips and lunches; enjoying a game of cards; putting confetti surprises in birthday cards; and playing hockey with the grandchildren, to name a few. Beatrice was a joy to be around. She made everyone feel special and her smile was infectious. Over these last few years, dementia took a significant toll on her health, but our memories of her love and caring live on. The family would like to thank the staff at Harbour Senior Living and Gallagher Hospice for their gentle care and big hearts. Friends received Friday 4-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beatrice's memory to the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund at the Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG Place, Ste. 250, Pgh., PA 15222.