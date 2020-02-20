|
|
CAIN BEKKI (BOUSTEAD)
Of Scott Township, unexpectedly at home, on Monday, February 17, 2020, age 47, beloved wife of Glenn M. Coleman; proud mother of Cory Boustead, Danielle Cain and Nicole Cain; loving daughter of Denise and James G. Boustead III; sister of Jamie Mincin (Greg) and James Boustead IV (Wendy); also aunt of Gregory and Madison Mincin. Bekki was an avid shuffleboard and Bocci player and a bowler extraordinaire. Visitation Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Friday at 8 p.m. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020