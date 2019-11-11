Home

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Regis Church.
BELINDA BICE CICCARELLI

BELINDA BICE CICCARELLI Obituary
CICCARELLI BELINDA BICE

Peacefully on November 10, 2019, Bice, age 98, formerly of Oakland, residing in Murraysville, surrounded by her loving family, went to her Heavenly Home. Beloved wife of the late Carlo; loving mother of Philomena Ciccarelli, Peter (Sandra) Ciccarelli; devoted grandmother of Maria (Thomas) Faust, Carl (Rachel) Ciccarelli; great-grandmother of Amelia, Charlotte, Giovanni and Soli; sister of Alberina and Vincenzo Sammartino of Italy; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family and welcome in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Bice memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
