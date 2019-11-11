|
|
CICCARELLI BELINDA BICE
Peacefully on November 10, 2019, Bice, age 98, formerly of Oakland, residing in Murraysville, surrounded by her loving family, went to her Heavenly Home. Beloved wife of the late Carlo; loving mother of Philomena Ciccarelli, Peter (Sandra) Ciccarelli; devoted grandmother of Maria (Thomas) Faust, Carl (Rachel) Ciccarelli; great-grandmother of Amelia, Charlotte, Giovanni and Soli; sister of Alberina and Vincenzo Sammartino of Italy; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family and welcome in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Bice memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019