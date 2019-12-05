Home

Belinda ("Bindy") Koontz, formerly Belinda Dinan, aged 62, passed away comfortably in her home in Mars, PA, on December 1, 2019, surrounded by her immediate family. In addition to her husband, Ted, she is survived by her three children, Christopher, Will, and Maddie; her daughter-in-law, Erin; her grandchildren, Wilson and Nolan; her mother, Camilla; and her brother, Jay. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at BOYLAN-GLENN- KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A memorial service and luncheon will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Pittsburgh Metsquerade, benefiting METAvivor, an event taking place on April 18, 2020 that she was so looking forward to attending. Please go to pghmets.org for more information on how to donate. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -