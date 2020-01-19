|
WALKER BEN F.
Age 93, of Penn Hills, born and raised in Berlin, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband for 72 years of Marylou L. (Landis) Walker. Loving father of James (Maureen) Walker, Bert (Darlane) Walker, and Susan (the late John) Kuster. Grandfather of Amy (John), Julie (Feller), Jonathan (Kylie), Charles (Sarah), Laura, and Linda (Kyle). Great-grandfather of Jessica, Joshua, Elijah, and Benjamin. Brother of Margaret Raatz. A longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Penn Hills, he was very active in various roles at the church. He proudly served our country in the Army during World War II. Ben served for 25 years on the Board of Directors at the St. Paul Home in Greenville, PA. Receiving his BA from the University of Pittsburgh in 1949 in Electrical Engineering, he had a long career specializing in Water and Waste treatment. He worked for 16 years at Chester Engineering, followed by working for Hornfeck Engineering from 1969-2019 where he was the Vice-President and the Acting President of the Company for five years. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service in the Ballroom at Longwood at Oakmont, 500 Route 909, Verona, PA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org). Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020