GERGERICH BEN JOSEPH On March 14, 2020 a bright light was put out. Ben Joseph Gergerich, 37 of Crafton, left this world suddenly, leaving a hole in the hearts of many. Ben will be profoundly missed every day by his son Klaus Gergerich, his mother Priscilla (Gary) Bauer, his father Richard (Suzanne) Gergerich, his brother Edward (Fabiola) Gergerich, nieces Dymphna and Caterina, nephew Demetrius, and beloved sister Alana Gergerich, as well as his grandmother Phyllis Janocha. Ben will long be remembered by his many close cousins, aunts, uncles and he will be missed by his many, many friends whom he loved dearly. From the time Ben could hold a crayon he drew anything, anywhere and over time he fine-tuned that skill into an acclaimed tattoo career. Ben graduated from Carlynton HS/Alternative school in 2000 and immediately started as an apprentice in a tattoo shop. Through the years, Ben worked with many artists both local and national, creating a reputation and a following that will live beyond him in memory. In light of the current "social distancing", a Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for June 20, 2020. Details will become more solid as we traverse through this world-wide crisis. In the meantime, if you have a great story, picture or drawing to share, we have started a book that will be given to his son. The book is currently at Big Iron Tattoo, 4253 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, mail it or stop by to add to this tribute. If you would like to donate in honor of Ben, contributions to a college fund can be made payable to Klaus Gergerich and mailed to: RBC Wealth Management 1605 Carmody Drive, Suite 200, Sewickley, PA 15143. For those who would like to contribute online, Ben's sister is accepting gifts through Pay Pal for Klaus's education fund at [email protected] Arrangements are entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township, PA.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020

