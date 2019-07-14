BARSZCZ BENEDICT J.

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Benedict Joseph Barszcz, passed away at the age of 97. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ben was born on March 6, 1922. He served as a Sergeant in the 351st Bomb Group 508th Bomb Squadron in Polebrook, England during World War II. During that time he met his would-be wife, Jessie Henderson. They married and raised three sons, Ronald, James, and Robert in Castle Shannon. Ben and Jessie were married for 62 years. He worked at General Motors for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Mary; wife, Jessie; brothers, Henry, Tony, and Stanley; and son, James. He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Diane) and Robert (Lauren); and his three grandchildren, David, Matthew, and Kimberly. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staffs of Oakleaf Personal Care Home and Gallagher Hospice for their care and compassion for Ben in the time that they took care of him. laughlinfuneralhome.com.