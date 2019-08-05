|
|
DODARO BENITA MARIE
Wife, mother, loving grandmother and most importantly our partner in crime, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Gloria Pelletier Benita is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; children, Julane Fazio (Mike Fazio), David (Tara Dodaro), Amanda, and Katie Vecciarelli (Tony Vecciarelli); grandchildren, Ian, Briana, Allionna, Alyssa, and Vanessa. Benita is also survived by her sisters, Lillian and Denise; mother-in-law, Betty Smith and many extended family members. Benita was our feisty, spicy little Italian momma. Lovingly called Mummy, Vic, and Ben, she loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. She treated everyone she knew like family and to know her was to love her. She will be missed but never forgotten. Friends may call on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019