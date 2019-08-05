Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for BENITA DODARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENITA MARIE DODARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENITA MARIE DODARO Obituary
DODARO BENITA MARIE

Wife, mother, loving grandmother and most importantly our partner in crime, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Gloria Pelletier Benita is survived by her husband of 40 years, David; children, Julane Fazio (Mike Fazio), David (Tara Dodaro), Amanda, and Katie Vecciarelli (Tony Vecciarelli); grandchildren, Ian, Briana, Allionna, Alyssa, and Vanessa. Benita is also survived by her sisters, Lillian and Denise; mother-in-law, Betty Smith and many extended family members.  Benita was our feisty, spicy little Italian momma. Lovingly called Mummy, Vic, and Ben, she loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. She treated everyone she knew like family and to know her was to love her. She will be missed but never forgotten. Friends may call on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now