WILSON BENJAMIN D. "BEN"
Age 81, of Penn Hills, on Friday, December 20, 2019 following a long battle with Parkinsons. Loving husband of 52 years to Kathy (O'Malley) Wilson. Beloved father of Lori (Sheldon) Gordon. Pap of Danyel (Dale) Campalong, Jessica (Brad) Kohler, Kenneth Lander, Shellie Gordon, and the late Ashley Gordon. Great-grandfather "Pap Ben" of Emily, Natalie, and Beau; also survived by nieces, nephews, and mother-in-law, Constance O'Malley. Ben enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, bowling, and going out to eat. He was a girls softball coach in Penn Hills for many years. Friends received, Monday, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. To best honor Ben's memory, family suggests donations be made to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, as he was an animal lover and volunteer there for years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019