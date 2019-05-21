|
|
GOLDBERG BENJAMIN
On Monday, May 20, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Marlene Goldberg; cherished father of Debra (Albert Jr.) Amelio, Mitcheal (Ilene) Goldberg and the late Edward Goldberg; brother of the late Francis Lurie, Paul Goldberg, Celia Goldberg, Rose Mallinger and Sylvia Moidel; grandfather of Nicholas, Anthony and Danielle Amelio and Zachary and Stephanie Goldberg; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue., Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior (1-2 p.m.). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Schugar Chapel Inc., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019