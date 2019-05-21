Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN GOLDBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN GOLDBERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BENJAMIN GOLDBERG Obituary
GOLDBERG BENJAMIN

On Monday, May 20, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Marlene Goldberg; cherished father of Debra (Albert Jr.) Amelio, Mitcheal (Ilene) Goldberg and the late Edward Goldberg; brother of the late Francis Lurie, Paul Goldberg, Celia Goldberg, Rose Mallinger and Sylvia Moidel; grandfather of Nicholas, Anthony and Danielle Amelio and Zachary and Stephanie Goldberg; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue., Shadyside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior (1-2 p.m.). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Schugar Chapel Inc., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now