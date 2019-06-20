Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN H. CLARK Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BENJAMIN H. CLARK Jr. Obituary
CLARK, JR. BENJAMIN H.

Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Benjamin H. Clark, Jr., age 76, of McCandless Twp. Beloved husband of 55 years to  JoAnn (Carlowski) Clark; father of Sandra (Todd) Wise, Sr. of Linesville and Benjamin J. (Mary) Clark of Medford, NJ; brother of James Clark of KY, Timothy Clark of Levittown, and the late David Clark; grandfather of Todd E. Wise, Jr., Trista Wise, Stella Clark, Grace Clark, and Benjamin G. Clark. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237.  Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Benjamin enjoyed stained glass making, woodworking, and his time in the outdoors hunting and fishing and was a member of the Millvale Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now