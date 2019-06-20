|
CLARK, JR. BENJAMIN H.
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Benjamin H. Clark, Jr., age 76, of McCandless Twp. Beloved husband of 55 years to JoAnn (Carlowski) Clark; father of Sandra (Todd) Wise, Sr. of Linesville and Benjamin J. (Mary) Clark of Medford, NJ; brother of James Clark of KY, Timothy Clark of Levittown, and the late David Clark; grandfather of Todd E. Wise, Jr., Trista Wise, Stella Clark, Grace Clark, and Benjamin G. Clark. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Benjamin enjoyed stained glass making, woodworking, and his time in the outdoors hunting and fishing and was a member of the Millvale Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019