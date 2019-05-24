WILLIAMS BENJAMIN M.

Formerly of Canonsburg and McMurray, passed away at the H.J. Heinz VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born September 23, 1933 in Houston, PA, a son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Williams. He was also predeceased by brother, John K. Williams; brother, David Williams; and sister, Bess Groves. He is survived by a sister, Mildred Williams, Ridgecrest, CA and brother, Charles J. Williams and wife, Ruth of Bedford, PA. Also surviving is a nephew, James P. Williams, wife, Tanya and their son, Hunter of Gordonville, PA. He served in the U.S. Army as a company tank commander and was a life member of the NRA, member of The American Legion, board member of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans and other organizations. His greatest joys were hunting, fishing and serving his fellow veterans. He was honored by the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in 2018 for 1,290 hours of volunteer work over 11 years. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 24, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans, 1113 Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.