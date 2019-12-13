|
On December 8, 2019, Benjamin S. Williams, 74, of Franklin Park, passed away peacefully. He is survived by his wife of 55 years "love of his life", Patricia (Graper) Willliams. Also survived by his three sons, Bob (Melissa) Williams of Gibsonia, Tom (Michele) Williams of McCandless, Jeff (Kelly) Williams of McCandless; daughter, Melissa Williams of Franklin Park; "adopted" son, Ed and Amy Stefanowicz; two brothers, Bill (Carol) Williams, John (Linda) Williams; loving mother-in-law, Claudia Graper; grandchildren, Bobby (fianceé Dana) Williams, Michael (Tracey) Williams, Nicholle and Kaitlyn Williams, Ashley (Nick) Atkinson, Allison and Mackenzie Williams; great-grandchildren, Logan and Anderson Williams and James Benjamin Atkinson. Preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Hilda Williams as well as father-in-law, William Graper. Friends received Friday, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where memorial service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to , Southwest Region, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
