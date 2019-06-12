BOFFARDI Ph.D DR. BENNETT P.

Of Bethel Park; age 81, passed away Monday, June 10 with his family by his side; he is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia; son, Steven Boffardi and partner, Heather Davis; his brothers, Patsy and wife, Terri Boffardi, Louis J. and the late Francine Boffardi; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Dr. Boffardi was a graduate of St. John's University, with a masters from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and a doctorate of physical chemistry from St. John's University; after a highly recognized career in the water treatment industry spanning over 40 years Dr. Boffardi held 17 U.S. patents pertaining to water treatment, was a Fellow in NACE International and a technical editor of The Analyst water treatment magazine. Dr. Boffardi retired from Calgon Corporation founding and acting as president of Boffardi & Associates, Inc. contributing locally and internationally to water treatment advancements. Bennett was a devoted Catholic attending weekly mass at St. Valentine with Patricia since their move to Bethel Park in 1973. A doting father, he dedicated himself to quality time with Steven as an assistant scout master and a soccer coach. Bennett was an enthusiast of the U.S National Parks and vacationed to many with Patricia and Steven. Bennett was a season pass holder to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and regularly attended performances including classical, contemporary and the pops, in addition to participating in numerous fundraising efforts on behalf of the PSO. Family and Friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at PAUL HENNY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Valentine Church. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to The , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.