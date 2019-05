NORRIS BENNY

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in AHN Jefferson Hospital. Born March 27, 1927 in Ensley, AL; son of the late Yancey Norris, Sr. and Rose Watson Norris Talley; also preceded in death by siblings, Yancey Norris, Jr., Martha Morris-Hudson, Nelson Norris; and grandson, Russell Gallaway. He was a member of Morning Start Baptist Church of Clairton, retired from US Steel, and was a World War II veteran. Survivors include wife, Bessie Jean Norris of Pittsburgh; three children, Sandra (Roger) Norris- Stone of Lithonia, GA, Benny Norris, Jr. of Cleveland, OH, Alysa Norris-Hammons of San Francisco, CA; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 307 Shaw Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania, with services on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Memorial Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Clairton, PA.