WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Church
Crafton, PA
BERNADETTE (McMAHON) ANDERSON

BERNADETTE (McMAHON) ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON BERNADETTE (McMAHON)

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, passed away in Dublin, OH, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded with love from her family. Wife of the late Jack Anderson; mother of the late Mary Eileen Hall (husband Samuel) and the late Thomas P. McMahon; daughter of the late Charles J. and Mary (Walsh) McMahon; sister of the late Celine (McMahon) Harkins; loving grandmother of Meaghan Chapman (Robert) and Ryan M. Hall (Aimee); great-grandmother to Eliza Bernadette Chapman and Eleanor Mary Hall; dearest aunt of Michael (Amy) Harkins, Mary Kate Schneider and Colleen Yaksick; great-aunt of Graham (Lindsay), Molly and Owen Harkins, Grace and Bridget Schneider and Timothy and Maggie Yaksick. Bernadette was a key female leader and professional within the Pittsburgh Advertising and Media Industry and was employed by Burson-Marsteller. She served on many local Boards for Pittsburgh Advertising Radio and TV Clubs.  Bernadette attended Carlow College and was long time resident of the Thornburg Community of Thornberry. Friends received Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at St. Philip Church, Crafton on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
