Age 70, of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Angelo and Beatrice (Ferrante) Trozzi; dear wife for 47 years of Ralph Catone; loving mother of Danielle Scott and Anthony Steven (Chessa) Catone; beloved grandmother of Isabella and Bianca; sister of Daniel Trozzi; she is also survived by many cousins that she loved. Bernie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona. She was loved by everyone and cared more for others than herself. Bernie was a member for over 48 years of Rosedale Beach Club. Cooking was her passion and was always known for her "Bernie" special. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 15, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Entombment will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Rosedale Beach Club, 5407 3rd Street, Verona, PA 15147.