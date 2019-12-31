Home

BERNADETTE (BERKO) DELO

BERNADETTE (BERKO) DELO Obituary
DELO BERNADETTE (BERKO)

Of Dravosburg, on December 29, 2019, age 73. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Gregg Delo; children, Tracy Pastor and Joe Gress; siblings, Carole Prantl, Irene Stefanchin, John Berko, and Gregory Berko; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Estelle (Sharkus) Berko. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Regis Parish, Trafford. Please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood. Bernadette enjoyed landscaping and maintaining her beautiful gardens. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
