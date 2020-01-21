Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
BERNADETTE GREENE
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
BERNADETTE M. "BERNIE" GREENE

BERNADETTE M. "BERNIE" GREENE Obituary
GREENE BERNADETTE M. "BERNIE"

Age 73, of Morningside, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Loving companion of Stephen V. "Elmo" Grosskinsky; loving mother of Kevin (Leslie) Greene, Timothy (Kimberly) Greene, Sean (Mary Jo) Greene, Stephen "Mike" (Sherry) Grosskinsky and Paul (Nicole) Grosskinsky; devoted grandmother of Alexis, Brennan, Nicholas, Olivia, Alex, Deven, Dalton and Dru; sister of John "Jack" (Marie) Gruber; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bernie was very involved with volunteering at St. Raphael Church. Her baking was legendary. She was always helping others, putting her needs second. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WatsonInstitute.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
