Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
BERNADETTE SHARP
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
BERNADETTE M. (FERDERBAR) SHARP


1956 - 2019
BERNADETTE M. (FERDERBAR) SHARP Obituary
SHARP BERNADETTE M. (FERDERBAR)

Age 63, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard W. Sharp; loving mother of Bernadette L. Grzybowski and the late Brian and Norbie Grzybowski; devoted Nana of Brianna M. Grzybowski; daughter of the late John and Dorothy Ferderbar; sister of John Ferderbar and the late Joseph Ferderbar; also survived by numerous family and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
