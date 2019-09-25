|
SHARP BERNADETTE M. (FERDERBAR)
Age 63, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard W. Sharp; loving mother of Bernadette L. Grzybowski and the late Brian and Norbie Grzybowski; devoted Nana of Brianna M. Grzybowski; daughter of the late John and Dorothy Ferderbar; sister of John Ferderbar and the late Joseph Ferderbar; also survived by numerous family and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019