Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
BERNADETTE "BERNIE" MAKOWSKI

BERNADETTE "BERNIE" MAKOWSKI Obituary
MAKOWSKI BERNADETTE "BERNIE"

Of Bethel Park, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Makowski; loving mother of Terry (Bob) Knuth, Michael Makowski, Eric Makowski and Ed (Christine) Makowski; grandma of Lauren Knuth, Claire and Nathan Makowski; sister of Dennis Mahoney, Carol (the late Joseph) Petrolio and the late Patrick (surviving wife, Shirley) Mahoney. Family and friends will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family requests donations in her memory to St. Louise de Marillac School Angel Fund, 320 McMurray Rd., Pgh., PA 15241. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
