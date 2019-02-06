Home

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, Holy Angels Church
Age 82, on Monday, February 4, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Loving wife of 62 years to Paul J.; sister of Ludmilla Strittmatter, Dolores Rufft, Ralph Decker, and the late Marie Noar, Clarita Decker, Jerome Decker and Edward Decker; loving aunt of Heather and Amy.  Also survived by other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.  There will be no visitation.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, Holy Angels Church on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Baldwin E.M.S., 1 Readshaw Way, Pittsburgh, PA  15236.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
