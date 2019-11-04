Home

BERNADETTE (TALMONTI) ZOMBECK

BERNADETTE (TALMONTI) ZOMBECK Obituary
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, daughter of Rose and the late Carmillo Talmonti; loving mother of Albert Zombeck and his wife, Mary Kay; sister of Dean Talmonti (Sharon), Maria Lockhart (Kenny) and the late Carmen Talmonti (Kathy); grandmother of Brooke Zombeck and Alyx Evans; fiancée of Larry Mongelluzzo. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Tues 2 p.m. until the Blessing service at 7 p.m. Add tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
