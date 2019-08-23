|
SABO BERNADINE F. (KOCIBAN)
Of Munhall Gardens, on August 22, age 89. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Zamba) Kociban; beloved wife of 49 years to the late Michael B. Sabo; mother of Arleen "Arleena" (George) Lucas and Michael B. Sabo, Jr.; sister of the late Richard (wife Shirley survives) Kociban; grandmother of Amanda and Anthony; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Sunday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. St. Rita Church, Munhall Gardens. Entombment at Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019