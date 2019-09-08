|
|
CAPIES BERNADINE L.
Age 95, of Gainesville, GA passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in a Clay County care facility in North Carolina. She was a native of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Bernadine was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Tougher and the wife of the late Harry E. Capies. Surviving are a son, John M. "Jack" Capies and wife, Joanne of Gainesville, GA; two grandchildren, Michelle Moon and husband, Mike and Natalie Coffman; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Joshua, and Logan Trossevin, and Acadia and Delaney Coffman. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, PA. The inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Bernadine L. Capies to the Clay County Care Center, 86 Valley Hideaway Drive, Hayesville, NC 28904. IVIE FUNERAL HOME, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019