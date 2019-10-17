|
|
McMAHON BERNADINE
Bernadine McMahon, Age 64 of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones after a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bernadine was born on March 29, 1955 in Heidelberg to Chester and Margie (DeMarco) Krawczynski. Throughout her entire life, Bernadine always nurtured those around her. The oldest of four girls, she often served as a source of wisdom to her sisters. In 1977, she married her high school sweetheart and devoted herself to their family. Over the years, Bernadine relished in being a wife, mother and grandmother, often recounting memories of raising her three boys, or welcoming all six of her grandbabies into this world with a glow that will always be remembered. At holidays, she could be found stirring a pot of sauce, or switching out her apron for a swaddle blanket at the slightest hint of need. Bernadine is survived by her parents; husband Timothy McMahon; sons, Douglas (wife Nikki), Michael (wife, Monica), and Brian (girlfriend, Kathy); grandchildren, Adeline, James, Ethan, Ian, Jude, and Adia; sisters, Frances Flynn (husband, John), Susan Goldstein (husband, Irv), and Gloria Riedl (husband, Mike); a loving uncle, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved. A memorial in her honor will be held at Hillside Christian Community in Carnegie, PA on Saturday, November 30th, 11:00 a.m. A reception of family and friends will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019