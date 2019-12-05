|
CURRAN BERNARD A. "ACE"
Age 93, of Duquense, on December 3, 2019. he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (McNally) Curran. He was a retired CORE maker from Fort Pitt Steel in Christy Park. He was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish in Duquense, the former owner of the former Duquense Taxi Cab company in the 50s. He loved to garden and enjoyed music. He and his late wife were avid fans of Duquense High School Sports and were strong supporters of the city of Duquense, and would attend all the council meetings. He proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. Husband of 45 years to the late Anna M. (Bogacik) Curran; father of the late Bernard Michael Curran; brother of the late Joseph Curran, Catherine, William Curran, Margaret and Ellen Ann. Visitation on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park with Military Honors
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019