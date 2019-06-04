Home

BERNARD A. FRIES

BERNARD A. FRIES Obituary
FRIES BERNARD A.

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 71, of Ingram. Beloved husband for 50 years of Ligaya; loving father of Kenneth and Larry (Michelle) Fries and Marsha (David) Burleson; proud grandfather of Zach, Tyler, Lexi, Zoe and Bella Fries and D.J. and Jaxon Burleson; brother of Carol Dausch and Patricia McCormick. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019
