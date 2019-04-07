|
GLESKY BERNARD A.
Age 80, of Penn Hills, on April 5, 2019, following a complicated battle with Lewy Body Dementia; beloved father, John (Tracy) Glesky and Suzaan Sluka; grandfather of Kevin, Madyson, Ryan Glesky, and Amber, Nic Sluka, and David Pupilli; brother of Mary Katherine (the late Fred) Heinz, Patricia Ann (Michael) Moroney, Lawrence (Mary Jean) Glesky, Noreen Miller and the late Michael (Rose) Glesky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Friends received, Monday, 2-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10am in Our Lady of Joy Church. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Disease Research Center UPMC Montefiore, Four West 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019