|
|
PETKUNAS BERNARD A.
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary Ann (Rossi) Petkunas; devoted father of Bernard A. Petkunas, Jr, Joan (Joe) Spehar, Tom (Deanna) Petkunas and John (Brenda) Petkunas; loving Pap of Jessica, Jonathan and Jared; brother of the late Frank, Al and Frances Petkunas. Bernard was a retired employee of the Koppers Co. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019