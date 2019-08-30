Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
PETKUNAS BERNARD A.

Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary Ann (Rossi) Petkunas; devoted father of Bernard A. Petkunas, Jr, Joan (Joe) Spehar, Tom (Deanna) Petkunas and John (Brenda) Petkunas; loving Pap of Jessica, Jonathan and Jared; brother of the late Frank, Al and Frances Petkunas. Bernard was a retired employee of the Koppers Co. Friends will be received on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
