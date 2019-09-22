|
BACHNER BERNARD C. "BERNIE"
Age 95, of Elliott, passed peacefully with his family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Platek) Bachner; loving father of Raymond Bachner and Debbie Travis; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother of Otto B. Bachner and Helena Murphy. Bernie will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family received 4-8 p.m. Monday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Blessing service on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow blessing service in St. Martin Cemetery with full military honors. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019