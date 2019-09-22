Home

Services
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
BERNARD C. "BERNIE" BACHNER


1923 - 2019
BERNARD C. "BERNIE" BACHNER Obituary
BACHNER BERNARD C. "BERNIE"

Age 95, of Elliott, passed peacefully with his family on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Platek) Bachner; loving father of Raymond Bachner and Debbie Travis; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother of Otto B. Bachner and Helena Murphy. Bernie will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family received 4-8 p.m. Monday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. Blessing service on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow blessing service in St. Martin Cemetery with full military honors. Visit us at: www.staabfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
