|
|
ROSEN BERNARD "BERNIE" C.
Born July 10, 1929, went home to be with Jesus on August 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Marjorie (Jones) who preceded him in death. Bernie was the 11th child of 12 of his father, Joseph and mother, Constance - who all but his youngest sister, Virginia, preceded him in death. Bernie also lovingly leaves behind his son, David (Sandra) and Barbara Rosen; and two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Bernie loved his family, being a Marine, and turning a good phrase, and his life lesson was one of waiting upon the Lord. This is not a goodbye... "but until we meet again." Family and friends will gather to view and remember Bernie on Saturday at 10 a.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 for one hour service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019