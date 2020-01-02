|
PISHINSKY BERNARD DANIEL
On December 26, 2019, age 78, of West Mifflin. Dan was born in Homestead the son of the late August and Katherine (Szybowicz) Pishinsky. He was a retired Assistant Vice President for Pittsburgh National Bank. He will be sadly missed by his close nephew Scott (Elaine) Gedman and his children Presley, Kylie and Casey and his niece Leslie (David) Mitrik and her children Thayne and Paige. Uncle to numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. He was the brother of 14 siblings: seven brothers and seven sisters. Dan was a member of the Carnegie Library of Homestead Athletic Club, member of the former St. Anthony Church in Homestead where he was an alter boy and a proud graduate of Homestead High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Family and friends received on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Blessing Service starting at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Nick Mastrangelo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernard's name to the Carnegie Library of Homestead, 510 E. 10th Avenue, Munhall, PA 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at: georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020